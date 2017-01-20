3 killed, at least 20 injured after car rams into pedestrians in Melbourne

MELBOURNE: Three people were killed and at least 20 were injured after a car "deliberately" rammed into several pedestrians in the centre of Australia's second-largest city Melbourne on Friday (Jan 20).

Paramedics are treating a number of people after they were hit by a car in Bourke Street in the CBD. — Ambulance Victoria (@AmbulanceVic) January 20, 2017

Some of those hurt suffered serious injuries, Ambulance Victoria said.

Victoria state police also confirmed that a man was arrested. "There is no further threat to the public at this stage," Acting Commander of Victoria Police Stuart Bateson said in a press conference on Friday afternoon.

He added that the incident is believed to be linked to an earlier stabbing in the southern metro region.

First clear photos of the driver of the maroon sedan believed to have struck and killed three in Melbourne. Picture: Tony Gough pic.twitter.com/Ziqv2Y2uds — Rohan Smith (@Ro_Smith) January 20, 2017





Police cars at Melbourne's Bourke Street Mall on Friday (Jan 20). (Photo: @TommyBick/Twitter)

Local media reported that the car was driving erratically before the incident, which occurred during the city's busy lunchtime, and at least one shot was fired.

Police locked down the city and suspended tram services after the incident in the heart of the popular Bourke Street shopping mall area, a pedestrian and tram-only strip and home to retailers such as H&M, and department stores Myer's and David Jones.

"At this stage it is believed a man driving a vehicle has struck a number of pedestrians in Bourke and Queen St just before 2pm," Victoria police said in a statement posted on their official twitter account.

Emergency services are treating the incident as a "mass casualty event" and hospitals have been put on "Code Red" to accept casualties.

Breaking #melbourne, a car rushed in the crowd of shoppers in #bourkestreet, hitting pedestrian. Police is circling the area pic.twitter.com/128aZe1hMC — Mp Desset (@_mp_d) January 20, 2017

Melbourne is currently hosting the Australian Open tennis grand slam and is packed with thousands of extra tourists, only a few blocks from where the incident occurred.

Victoria police said that the tennis tournament was open and operating normally.



Australia, a staunch US ally, has been on heightened alert for attacks by home-grown radicals since 2014 and authorities have said they have thwarted a number of plots. There have been several "lone wolf" assaults, including a 2014 cafe siege in Sydney that left two hostages and the gunman dead.