3 more Malaysians rescued from Abu Sayyaf

KUALA LUMPUR: Three more Malaysian nationals who were kidnapped by Abu Sayyaf terrorists in the Dent Haven waters in Lahad Datu on Jul 18 last year were saved by Filipino security forces.



The Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) said on Monday (Mar 27) the kidnap victims, Fandy Bakran, 27, Mohd Jumadil Rahim, 24, and Mohd Ridzuan Ismail, 33, were rescued in an operation in waters off Sulu last night.



"That's all I can say for now that they have been rescued," he told Bernama.

The three men were among five crew of the tugboat, Serudong Tiga, who were kidnapped by Abu Sayyaf terrorists in the Dent Haven waters in Lahad Datu on Jul 18.

The other two - Tayudin Anjut, 46, and Abd Rahim Summas, 63, - were rescued by the Filipino security forces last Thursday.



Tayudin and Abd Rahim arrived at the KL International Airport (KLIA) in Sepang last night and had been reunited with their families.

Prime Minister Najib Razak met them at his residence this morning.