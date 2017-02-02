3 residential buildings collapse in China, people trapped: Report

WENZHOU, Zhejiang: Rescuers are searching for survivors after three residential buildings collapsed in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang province, state-run news agency Xinhua reported.

The three buildings collapsed at around 8am on Thursday (Feb 2) in Baizhangji township of Wencheng county. The buildings were about five storeys tall and were inhabited with people, government sources reportedly said.

An unknown number of people were buried in debris, the report said.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.