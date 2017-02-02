3 residential buildings collapse in China, people trapped: Report
An unknown number of people are buried in debris after three residential buildings collapsed on Thursday morning (Feb 2) in Wenzhou, China, according to Xinhua.
- Posted 02 Feb 2017 12:08
- Updated 02 Feb 2017 12:52
WENZHOU, Zhejiang: Rescuers are searching for survivors after three residential buildings collapsed in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang province, state-run news agency Xinhua reported.
The three buildings collapsed at around 8am on Thursday (Feb 2) in Baizhangji township of Wencheng county. The buildings were about five storeys tall and were inhabited with people, government sources reportedly said.
An unknown number of people were buried in debris, the report said.
This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.
- CNA/am