3 siblings in Penang orphaned after parents die of dengue

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Three siblings in Penang lost their parents to dengue fever over two days.



Nur Hidayah Azlan, 20, said her father Azlan Mat Din, 50, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Penang Hospital (HPP) for four days before he died on Jan 16.

The eldest of three siblings said her mother Normah Amirudin, 46, died a day later at the same hospital.



She said her youngest brother Muhammad Firdaus Azlan, 14, was also treated at the hospital for dengue fever for over a week and was discharged last Friday.



"Father and mother had fever since the beginning of the month but never thought it was dengue fever and in the last two weeks, his condition worsened as dad had very high temperature and often felt weak and nauseous.



"My mother and brother then had the same symptoms until they became weak and were unable to walk and had to be carried," she told reporters at her house in Taman Delima Indah Apartment.



Nur Hidayah who is studying at Poly Tech Mara in Ipoh, said although she and her two younger brothers Muhammad Firdaus and Muhammad Amirul, 17, were still grieving they had come to terms with their parents' passing.