3 siblings killed after vehicle plunges into drain in Kuantan

KUANTAN: Three siblings were killed when the multi-purpose vehicle they were travelling in skidded and plunged into a drain at Jalan Kuantan-Pekan, near Kampung Batu Putih at 5.45am on Saturday (Dec 23).

The victims - Wan Nor Afifah Wan Mohd Kamaruzzaman, 28, Wan Nor Athirah, 27 and Wan Muhammad Mahathir Rafiqi, 14 - were believed to be travelling home to Kampung Padang Lalang Binjai, Kemaman, Terengganu from Malacca.

In the accident, their aunt Salma Ibrahim, 58, and her daughter Nurul Aliyani Zawawi, 25, were also injured and sent for treatment at Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital.

A relative who wanted to remain anonymous said the victims were in Malacca to visit relatives after sending off their parents and a younger sister at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Thursday to perform their umrah pilgrimage in Mecca.

"Nurul Aliyani who managed to get out of the vehicle after several hours in the drain contacted me at 7am to inform about the incident.

"It was heartbreaking when she told me that the siblings had died. I don't know how to relay this sad news to their parents in Mecca," she said.

According to the New Straits Times, the parents will be returning from Mecca today.

Pahang Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department chief Superintendent Mohd Noor Yusof Ali confirmed the accident.