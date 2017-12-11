3 siblings killed in 5-vehicle crash in Malaysia

IPOH: Three siblings were killed and their parents as well as another sibling were injured on Sunday (Dec 10) after an accident involving five vehicles near Gerik in Perak, Malaysia.

Twins Nur Ain Hanifah Ismail and Muhammad Hanif, both eight, and their sister Nur Ain Hafzah, 22, died in the incident which happened at a traffic light junction near Mara Junior Science College at about 11am.

Two other people were also injured in the incident.

A trailer carrying fish fertiliser, which was heading to Kuala Kangsar from Gerik, ploughed into the back of four other vehicles which had stopped at a red light, said Gerik district police chief Superintendent Ismail Che Isa.

He added that the other vehicles were a Grand Livina multi-purpose vehicle, a Honda HRV, a Toyota Hilux and a Nissan Sentra.

“The three siblings who were sitting in the back seat of the Honda HRV died at the scene," he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Their father, Ismail Yaacob, 53, who drove the car and mother, Zainab Yong, 44, were seriously injured while another sibling Nur Ain Haruzah, 13, was slightly hurt."

“The trailer driver, lorry attendant, the drivers of the Toyota Hilux and Nissan Sentra were unhurt,” he added.

Those injured were sent to Taiping Hospital while the bodies of the siblings were sent to Gerik Hospital for post-mortem examinations.