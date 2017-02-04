3 UK documents cited for Malaysia's application to revise Pedra Branca decision

SINGAPORE: Three documents discovered in the National Archives of the United Kingdom were cited by Malaysia as the new fact that triggered the application to revise the International Court of Justice (ICJ)'s judgement over Pedra Branca, Middle Rocks and South Ledge.

According to ICJ's website, Malaysia contended that the documents discovered in the archives were internal correspondence of the Singapore colonial authorities in 1958, an incident report filed in 1958 by a British naval officer and an annotated map of naval operations from the 1960s.

With these, Malaysia claimed that these documents establish the new fact that “officials at the highest levels in the British colonial and Singaporean administration appreciated that Pedra Branca/Pulau Batu Puteh did not form part of Singapore’s sovereign territory”, according to ICJ.

Malaysia also argued that “that the Court would have been bound to reach a different conclusion on the question of sovereignty over Pedra Branca/Pulau Batu Puteh had it been aware of this new evidence” in its application.



It added that as these documents were only discovered on review of the archival files of the British colonial administration after they were made publicly available by the UK National Archives after the judgement was rendered in 2008, and not because they were ignored due to negligence.



Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday said that "Singapore is studying Malaysia's application and documentation closely and has formed its legal team to respond to Malaysia's application".



Singapore's legal team includes Attorney-General Lucien Wong, Professor S Jayakumar, Professor Tommy Koh and former Chief Justice Chan Sek Keong, it added.