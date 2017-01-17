35 stitches for woman after kangaroo attack in Melbourne

MELBOURNE: An Australian woman had to undergo emergency surgery after she was attacked by a kangaroo while on her morning jog in Templestowe, Melbourne on Saturday (Jan 14).

Debbie Urquhart, 54, was jogging near her home at around 6am (local time) when the two-metre tall kangaroo jumped on her and began kicking repeatedly, local media outlets reported.

The personal fitness trainer told local news outlet, The Manningham Leader, that the kangaroo threw her around "like a rag doll" and "ripped me to pieces".

She said she played dead for the attack to stop at which point she made a 500 metre-run back home.



Urquhart was covered in blood when her husband rushed her to the hospital where she required a total of 35 stitches, media reports said.