4 men fail in attempt to smuggle buffalo in MPV in Penang: Reports

PENANG: A group of four men in Penang failed in their attempt to steal a buffalo from a village and smuggle it out in a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV).

According to various local reports on Friday (Dec 15), the suspects managed to squeeze the black buffalo into a Honda Odyssey MPV, but fled after they realised that the villagers were aware of their heist.

Pictures circulating on Facebook showed the buffalo lying on the back seat of the car with ropes attached to its body.

Harian Metro reported that the four suspects had pretended to go fishing at the village in Tasek Gelugor at about 11am on Friday.

"The men were armed with parangs and villagers didn't dare approach them. They stole a pair of motorcycles belonging to villagers to escape," a member of the village committee said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Saidin Yaacob, the owner of the buffalo, said he lost three cows in June.

"We believe that it was the same people who are responsible for trying to steal my buffalo today," he said.

He added that the buffalo is worth between RM7,000 (US$1,714) and RM8,000.