4 suspected terrorists arrested in Indonesia

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s counter-terrorism squad on Tuesday (Oct 24) arrested four suspected terrorists in Kampar Regency and Pekanbaru City, Riau Province.

According to local media reports, a spokesperson for Riau police said a house associated with the four suspects had been raided. Police reportedly recovered weapons, documents, religious books, mobile phones and a savings book.

“Investigations are ongoing,” said police spokesperson Guntur Aryo Tejo. “The four are a part of the Jamah Anshor Daulah group,” he was quoted as saying in a report by state-run news agency, Antara.

A preliminary investigation showed that the suspects were planning to attack a number of police posts and offices in Pekanbaru.

Additionally, the four have links to members of a network arrested in Jambi province in Central Sumatra, as police allege that they learned to assemble and make bombs in Jambi.



The four suspects will be taken to Jakarta.

