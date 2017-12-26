4 youths arrested in Malaysia for robbing, killing security guard to buy alcohol

KUALA LUMPUR: Four youths have been arrested for drunkenly robbing and killing a security guard in Puchong Permai, Selangor early on Tuesday morning (Dec 26).

The incident happened at the Jalan Permai 2/14 water treatment plant.

The 69-year-old guard Muhammad Gul, who was from Pakistan, died after he was slashed in the head and hands at the plant's guardhouse at around 12.30am, said Assistant Commissioner of Police Mohammad Zalin Sadari, Subang Jaya's district police chief.

The police arrested three suspects at around 4am and the fourth sometime later, he added.

"A preliminary investigation found that the motive was robbery," he said. "The four youths, aged between 16 and 20, were in a state of intoxication and had run out of money to buy more alcoholic drinks."

He also said that the police seized a machete, clothing and shoes. The youths had admitted to discarding the machete and clothing near the scene of the crime, he added.



Advertisement