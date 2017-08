TOKYO: A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck just 4km northwest of the Japanese city of Kitaibarakai in the Ibaraki prefecture on Sunday (Aug 27) at 10.26am (local time), according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).



The quake was reportedly felt in Fukushima and the capital Tokyo around 11.26am.



The Japan Meteorological Agency estimated the magnitude at 4.6, and said there was no tsunami warning issued.

