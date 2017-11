SEOUL: A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck eastern South Korea on Wednesday (Nov 15), according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).



The quake's epicentre was about 6km north of the southeastern port city of Pohang, Yonhap news agency reported.

Tremors were felt in the South Korean capital Seoul, around 270km from Pohang, Yonhap added. USGS reported the tremor struck at a depth of 10km at 2.29pm (1.29pm, Singapore time).