5.6-magnitude quake hits Philippines
- Posted 12 Apr 2017 06:13
- Updated 12 Apr 2017 06:20
MANILA: A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck the centre of Mindanao island in the Philippines on Wednesday (Apr 12), the US Geological Survey said.
The quake, initially reported as a 6.0-magnitude, struck at 5:21am on Wednesday (2121 GMT on Tuesday). It was very shallow, at a depth of six kilometres, which would have amplified its effect. Its epicentre was 75.5 kilometres northeast of Cotabato on the large southern island of Mindanao.
A 5.6-magnitude quake is considered moderate and is capable of causing considerable damage.
- Reuters