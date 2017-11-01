5 Bangladeshi men arrested in case of woman prostituting daughters in Johor

JOHOR BARU: Malaysian police arrested five male Bangladeshi nationals on Wednesday (Nov 1), to facilitate investigations into the case of two sisters who were allegedly prostituted by their mother.

Johor police chief Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said the five men, who are factory workers aged between 28 and 42, were picked up in the vicinity of Senai near Kulai.

He said the suspects were brought to the Johor Bahru Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday afternoon to obtain a remand order.

In a statement, Khalil said the five men were nabbed following the arrest of a 39-year-old woman last Wednesday. The mother is alleged to have prostituted her daughters, aged eight and 10, to three foreign men at a budget hotel in Johor.

The woman was arrested at her home in Taman Bintang, Senai near Kulai following a tip-off. She was suspected of prostituting her daughters over the past month.

She allegedly "sold" her daughters by taking them to the hotel every Friday, and leaving them with three men. The single mother is believed to have received RM50 (S$16) for each session.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The two children have been referred to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital for examination and handed over to the Social Welfare Department.