5 dead after boat catches fire in Jakarta river

JAKARTA: At least five people died after a boat caught fire along Angke river, North Jakarta on Sunday (Jan 1).

Seventeen other people were also injured, said Ferry Budiharso, a spokesman for the Thousand Island police, the area where the boat was heading. Firefighters were alerted to the incident at about 8.45am.

The head of Jakarta's search and rescue agency, Hendra Sudirman, said that 98 people had been rescued.

The boat, Zahro Express which was en route to Tidung Island, caught fire shortly after leaving Muara Angke port in North Jakarta early on Sunday due to a short circuit on a power generator on the boat, Budiharso said.



