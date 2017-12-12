5 family members killed after express bus smashes into car in Johor

JOHOR: A family of five has been killed after the car they were in collided head on with an express bus at Jalan Segamat in Malaysia's Johor state on Tuesday evening (Dec 12).

A man, a woman and their three children - a boy and two girls - were pronounced dead at the scene.

It was reported that a baby boy survived the crash and was taken to Segamat Hospital.



The accident occurred at Segamat, Johor on Tuesday (Dec 12) evening. (Photo: Johor Fire and Rescue Department)

According to the chief of Bandar Baru Segamat Fire and Rescue, Mohd Aizad Mamat, no one in the express bus was injured.

He said that the department was alerted to the accident at 6.11pm on Tuesday, and rescuers arrived at the scene seven minutes later. The operation to extricate the victims ended at 7.18pm.

Advertisement