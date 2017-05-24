5 killed after blasts hit bus terminal in Jakarta

Two of those killed in the explosions at Kampung Melayu bus terminal are suspected suicide bombers, Indonesian police say.

JAKARTA: Two explosions rocked a busy bus terminal in east Jakarta on Wednesday evening (May 24), killing five people including two suspected suicide bombers and three police officers.



Ten other people were injured, including police officers and civilians.

"There were two blasts at around 9pm, close to each other," East Jakarta police chief Andry Wibowo told TV station MetroTV. "From the damage I can see, the explosions were pretty big."

"For now, we suspect it is a suicide bombing," deputy national police chief Syafruddin told TV station TVOne.

Graphic video footage circulating on social media showed people gathered around a number of body parts including an arm, scattered on the road near the site of the explosion.

Photos online also showed what appeared to be a suspected bomber's head at the scene.

TV pictures showed smoke rising from the Kampung Melayu bus terminal and police rushing to carry casualties to safety. Large numbers of police officers were present and had cordoned the area off. Past midnight, a large crowd had gathered and bomb squad officials and sniffer dogs were seen combing the site.

Ms Pasmi, a 55-year-old fruit seller whose stall is about 100 metres away told Channel NewsAsia there were two blasts within moments of each other. "The first one was very loud followed by a second one which was smaller. I saw a huge plume of black smoke and there was a terrible, biting smell."

"People shouted 'Bomb! Bomb!' And ran in all directions," she recounted. ""The bomb went off before 9pm and there were many people at the bus terminal as people were going home from work."

"Yesterday: Explosion in Manchester, bomb attack in Bangkok, ISIS attack in Marawi. Now: Bomb attack in Jakarta," said Twitter @hendralm, using the hashtag #PrayForJakarta.

Another Twitter user in Jakarta said she was worried for her mother, who had not yet arrived home.

There has not been any claim of responsibility for the attacks yet. In January last year, the Islamic State (IS) militant group claimed its first assault in Southeast Asia - a gun and suicide attack in Jakarta that left four civilians dead.

Indonesia has suffered a series of militant attacks in the past 15 years, including the 2002 Bali bombings that killed 202 people, mostly foreign tourists.

A sustained crackdown weakened the most dangerous networks, but the emergence of IS has proved a potent new rallying cry for radicals.