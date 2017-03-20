6.0-magnitude quake hits off Solomon Islands

HONG KONG: A 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit off the Solomon Islands in the early hours of Monday, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake struck at 2:43am local time (11.43pm Singapore time Sunday) at a depth of 4.0 kilometres, some 170 kilometres north-northeast of the capital city Honiara, the USGS said.

No tsunami warning was issued.

The Solomon Islands are part of the Pacific "Ring of Fire", a zone of tectonic activity known for frequent quakes and volcanic eruptions.

In 2007 an 8.0-magnitude quake in the Solomon Islands claimed 52 lives and left thousands homeless when it created a 10-metre tsunami.



