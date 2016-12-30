6.2-magnitude quake hits near Indonesia's Sumbawa island
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 struck on Friday off the island of Sumbawa in the Indonesian archipelago, 71 kilometres south of Raba city, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
The quake, initially measured as a magnitude 6.4, was quite deep, at 72 kilometres below the seabed, the USGS said. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre (PTWC) did not immediately issue a tsunami warning and was unlikely to cause one.
- Reuters