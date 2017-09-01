6.2-magnitude quake hits western Indonesia

PADANG, Indonesia: A strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of western Indonesia early Friday (Sep 1), US seismologists said, but no tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The quake hit the Mentawai islands in West Sumatra province about 75 kilometres southwest of the provincial capital Padang at 12.06am (1.06am Singapore time), at a depth of 49 kilometres, according the US Geological Survey.

The disaster agency said officials were checking for damage and casualties.

Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide.

An earthquake struck the country's western Aceh province in December 2016, killing more than 100 people, injuring many more and leaving tens of thousands homeless.