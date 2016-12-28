6.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Japan: Met Agency

SINGAPORE: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 struck Japan on Wednesday (Dec 28) evening, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The quake hit Ibaraki prefecture, north of capital Tokyo, at a relatively shallow depth of 10km.

There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries, though locals said on social media that they witnessed "heavy shaking" during the incident.

The Met Agency said on its website that the earthquake does not pose any tsunami risk.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters, adding that no abnormalities were detected at nuclear power plants in the region.

Japan sits at the junction of four tectonic plates and experiences a number of relatively violent quakes every year. But rigid building codes and strict enforcement mean even strong tremors often do little damage.

A massive undersea quake that hit in March 2011 sent a tsunami barrelling into Japan's northeast coast, leaving more than 18,000 people dead or missing, and sending three reactors into meltdown at the Fukushima nuclear plant.

In April two strong earthquakes hit southern Japan's Kumamoto prefecture followed by more than 1,700 aftershocks, leaving at least 50 dead and causing widespread damage.