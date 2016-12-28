6.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Japan: Met Agency

SINGAPORE: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 struck Japan on Wednesday (Dec 28) evening, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The quake hit Ibaraki prefecture, north of capital Tokyo, at a relatively shallow depth of 10km.

There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries, though locals said on social media that they witnessed "heavy shaking" during the incident.

The Met Agency said on its website that the earthquake does not pose any tsunami risk.