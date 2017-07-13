6.4-magnitude earthquake strikes off Papua New Guinea: USGS

SINGAPORE: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 struck off the town of Rabaul in the south Pacific nation of Papua New Guinea on Thursday (Jul 13), the United States Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties in the quake, which struck at a depth of 33km about 128km east of the island of New Britain.

The Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no Pacific-wide tsunami threat from the quake.

Earthquakes are common near Papua New Guinea, which lies on the 4,000km-long Pacific Australia plate.

It forms part of the "Ring of Fire", a hotspot for seismic activity due to friction between tectonic plates.

