6.6-magnitude quake hits Indonesia's Sulawesi: USGS

JAKARTA: A 6.6-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia's Sulawesi island on Monday, US seismologists said.

The quake hit inland at a depth of nine kilometres (six miles) at 10.35pm (1435 GMT), 80 kilometres southeast of the city of Palu, USGS said.

Indonesia's Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysical agency BMKG said no tsunami warning was issued. BKMG later downgraded the quake's magnitude to 5.

Sutopo Nugroho, a spokesman for Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency said in a statement the quake lasted around 20 seconds and caused panic and people to rushed out of their houses. Many have stayed outside because of an aftershock.

Muhammad Guntur, who lives on the outskirts of Poso, east of the epicentre, said it was felt strongly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"People are panicking here. We are now all gathered outside of our houses," he told AFP. "The electricity is off here."

Heronimus Guru, operational head of Indonesia's search and rescue agency, said by telephone that he had not received any information about damage or casualties, but was waiting for an update from the disaster mitigation agency.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire" where tectonic plates collide, causing frequent seismic and volcanic activity.