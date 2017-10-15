6-year-old girl gets head stuck between walls in China

SUZHOU, China: Firefighters rescued a six-year-old girl after she got her head stuck in between two walls at a primary school in Lingbi county in China’s Suzhou city, according to a report by CCTV.

The incident reportedly happened on Thursday (Oct 12) during lunch break at noon.

Local firefighters hurried to the scene after receiving the emergency call and found the girl’s upper body sandwiched between walls. She was crying and yelling while her mother held her lower body in an effort to ease her child's pain.

With her face down, slightest moves would cause her to cry, the report said.

Firefighters first tried to destroy one wall, but later abandoned the plan as the wall turned out to be a load bearing wall which should not be destroyed.

In the end, they used abrasive papers to sand the wall and applied lubricating oil on the wall. They propped the girl's chin and lifted her head upward, finally freeing her from the narrow gap, according to the report.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The girl bore no injuries from the incident, CCTV added.