6-year-old Malaysian boy dies after being left in van for 3 hours

PETALING JAYA: A six-year-old boy died after he was left in a van for three hours unnoticed by the driver, according to a report by the Star on Sunday (Apr 23).



Muhammad Iqram Danish and three other children were on their way to kindergarten in the van at Jalan Desa, Bandar Country Homes, Rawang, Gombak at 2pm on Friday, the report said.

The boy was sitting at the back of the van when he dozed off during the journey, according to Gombak Deputy OCPD Mohd Marzuki Mohd Mokhtar.



"He was already unconscious when he was discovered at the back of the van at 5pm," he said, adding that the boy was rushed to Hospital Sungai Buloh where he was pronounced dead.



Police are investigating the case under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001 for neglect.