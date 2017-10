SINGAPORE: A major earthquake of magnitude 7.0 struck close to New Caledonia on Tuesday (Oct 31), the US Geological Survey said.

The quake, which was at a shallow depth of 15km below the seabed, did not trigger a tsunami, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

The epicentre was located 117.5 km east of the town of Tadine, on the Loyalty Islands, part of France's New Caledonia territory.