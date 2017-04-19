7 days in Pyongyang: Reporting on North Korea

PYONGYANG: This was my third time visiting Pyongyang in as many years, but I certainly can’t claim to understand the city, let alone North Korea.

For one, there was no freedom of movement - we were accompanied everywhere by minders from the Foreign Ministry, and we were only shown what they wanted us to see.

That's my minder in #Pyongyang (middle) from the Foreign Ministry. He knows a lot abt outside world, even abt Sentosa in Singapore

Also, there is a language barrier, though I doubt that things would have been much better even if I spoke Korean. For above all, there is a vast cultural gap, a chasm caused by decades of distrust and suspicion of the outside world.

For example, my minder was always watchful of what we were filming, fearing that we might portray his country in a less-than-positive light. For instance, he didn't like us filming out of the media bus. Also, we couldn’t film people enjoying a barbecue at the zoo, or buying food at outdoor kiosks.

But maybe he could have worried less, as we were only brought to places that were selected to showcase the best of the city.

Even our routes were pre-determined. Chinese journalists based in Pyongyang told me that the driver usually takes a roundabout route, even if there’s a quicker way, as those routes will avoid the parts of the city that officials don’t want us to see.

Our minder doesn't like us filming from our bus windows too #Pyongyang

But it’s inevitable that there would be cracks in the facade. Even though we only travelled along certain routes, we could still glimpse the grey and drab buildings behind the brightly painted ones lining the main routes. And through our bus windows, we also saw old, scrawny women bent over with huge loads on their back.

In #Pyongyang, the buildings along the streets are brightly painted, but those behind, not so much

But that’s normal. Every city is populated by people from all walks of life. But Pyongyang didn’t want us to see merely normal.

It wanted to impress.

Taking center stage in #Pyongyang's Sci Tech Complex is this missile

And so, on the day after we arrived, we were told to gather at 5.30am at the hotel lobby for a big event which turned out to be the opening ceremony of the city’s Ryomyong Street, which is lined by high-rise buildings.

The event was presided over by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, hence the extreme secrecy and intensive security checks. We were also shown the city’s water park, which is a place I’d wanted to visit, and its newly renovated zoo.

But we were more interested in the people, and we grabbed all opportunities we had to speak to the locals, even if their answers stuck closely to the same script. Here’s a sampling of what they said when I asked them if they’re afraid of war with the United States:

“All the world knows about the strength of our Korean military force and our country will glorify victory under the wise leadership of our Supreme Leader,” said one. Another said: "With the Supreme Leader, we're not afraid of war and if they provoke a war, we will definitely defeat them.”

But to me, it was still important to hear from the North Koreans, especially since they themselves are complaining about biased news reporting.

Of course, this entire trip took place under what appeared to be a steady beat of war drums.

Did we feel any tension in Pyongyang? Certainly not, but I’m not sure if that’s because North Korea is always on a war footing, or because their citizens are unaware of the Trump administration’s rhetoric.

After all, they don’t have access to the internet, and all information comes from the heavily filtered North Korean media. They didn’t know about the country’s failed missile launch, for instance, and didn’t believe it even after we told them.

North Koreans using the computer in #Pyongyang's Sci Tech Complex; they can only access intranet not internet

But while they remain closed off to the outside world, we hope that through our reporting, and those of other journalists, we’ve helped to enhance understanding of one of the most closed and secretive societies on earth.

Even if it’s just in Pyongyang. And I can’t emphasise that enough, as we’ve never managed to travel out of the capital. Hopefully that time will come.