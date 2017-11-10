7 injured after hotpot gas explosion in Taiwan restaurant

TAIWAN: Seven people, including a three-year-old girl, were injured after a gas leak caused an explosion at a hotpot restaurant in Taiwan's Changhua County on Thursday (Nov 9).

CCTV footage shows a staff of Bu Lao Guo Hotpot restaurant struggling to change the gas cylinder for a tabletop gas burner.

Several customers noticed the smell of leaking gas and quickly stood up to move away from their tables.

A family sitting at the table next to it were seen inching away anxiously as well - they were trapped between the wall and the source of the gas leak.

Seconds later, the gas erupted into flames.



According to Liberty Times Net, a man was seen grabbing his daughter and leaping over the back of the seat to escape.

Firemen at the scene of the Taiwan restaurant gas blast. (Photo: Liberty Times Net/National Fire Agency of the Ministry of the Interior)

Eleven fire engines, four ambulances and 30 firemen were dispatched to the scene located in Xihu district. They were forced to break the window to enter the restaurant. Of the seven injured, four people suffered second degree burns, said the report.

The 37-year-old father, identified as Mr Yeung, suffered burns to 26 per cent of his body, including his face, fair, torso, hands and feet.

His three-year-old daughter suffered burns to 20 per cent of her body, including her face, neck and hands, while his wife suffered burns to 10 per cent of her body.

The staff who was closest to the source of the explosion suffered second degree burns to 24 per cent of his body.

Investigations are ongoing.