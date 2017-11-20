7 out of 10 Malaysian children worry a lot about bullying: UNICEF

KUALA LUMPUR: Almost seven out of 10 children in Malaysia worry a lot about bullying, according to a new global survey issued by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in conjunction with World Children's Day on Monday (Nov 20).

This is compared to only three out of 10 children in Japan and close to four in 10 in the United Kingdom.

UNICEF added in a statement that Malaysian children also worried a lot about other global issues like violence against children (64 per cent) and terrorism (60 per cent).



The survey also found that children picked education for the poor (17 per cent), poverty and terrorism (15 per cent) as their top choices for issues they wanted world leaders to focus on.

The comparative survey involved 11,000 boys and girls, aged between nine and 18, from 14 countries across the world, including Malaysia, Brazil, Egypt, United States and India.

“The global UNICEF survey echoed findings from the Children4Change opinion conducted locally in Malaysia in terms of children’s concerns and priorities,” the statement said.

UNICEF expressed hope that World Children’s Day would inspire governments, businesses and communities around the world to listen to children, as well as incorporate their opinions in decision-making processes that affect them.

About 30 children from across the social spectrum in Malaysia will participate in the Children's Media Takeover programme Monday to make their voices heard on various media platforms during World Children’s Day.

Officially established on Nov 20, 1989, World Children’s Day marks the day the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child in 1959 and the Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1989.