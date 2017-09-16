7 teens arrested over Malaysia religious school fire

KUALA LUMPUR: Seven teenage boys have been arrested in connection with the fire at a religious school which killed 21 students and two teachers, Kuala Lumpur police chief Amar Singh Ishar Singh confirmed on Saturday (Sep 16).

The seven boys arrested are reported to be between 12 and 18 years old.

A team of six investigating officers from Bukit Aman were seen entering the religious school, Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah Religious Residential School, at around 1.30pm on Saturday.



They spent 20 minutes inspecting the scene of the fire and taking photographs of the building.

The fire broke out at the top-floor dormitory of the boarding school in downtown Kuala Lumpur before dawn on Thursday. Twenty-one boys aged between six and 16, and two male teachers aged 25 and 26, died in the fire.



The deaths have sparked outrage in the country, after reports emerged that the only door at the school's dormitory had caught fire and that the windows had metal bars, leaving the victims trapped and unable to escape.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police initially said the fire was an accident caused by an electrical short circuit or a mosquito-repelling device, but said on Friday that they were not ruling out foul play.

Media reports said that more than 1,000 fires have occurred in registered and unregistered religious schools from August 2015 to August 2017.

