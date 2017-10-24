8 factory workers killed in Penang bus accident on North-South Expressway

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Eight female factory workers lost their lives while 23 others were seriously injured in an accident at Km147 along the North-South Expressway, northbound near Juru Toll Plaza on Tuesday (Oct 24).

Ten other people sustained light injuries in the 5.30am incident, according to Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Ni Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid.

He said based on the initial report, the accident involved two factory buses and one factory van which were carrying a total of 40 passengers, all women. The three drivers were men.

The accident on Tuesday (Oct 24) morning occurred on the North South Expressway in Seberang Prai and caused a massive jam. (Photo: Penang Fire and Rescue Department)

"A factory bus which had pulled over to the left due to engine breakdown was rammed from the rear by another factory bus. The impact thrust the stationary bus to the right of the expressway.

"A factory van on the same lane was then hit by the two buses,” he said.

It is believed that the stationary bus was carrying Indonesian and Nepalese workers from a Sony factory while the other bus was carrying 15 workers from a Plexus factory.

Nik Ros Azhan said some of the workers were flung out of the bus on the left.

"The identities of the deceased are being ascertained and their remains have been sent to Seberang Jaya Hospital,” he said.



He said two victims who were in critical condition were sent to Penang Hospital.