8 killed, including 6 burnt to death, in multi-vehicle crash in Malaysia

SEREMBAN: Eight people were killed, including six who were burnt in their vehicle when it burst into flames, in an accident involving four vehicles at KM25 Jalan Bahau-Keratong, Jempol near Seremban on Sunday (Jun 11).

The crash, which occurred at about 2.20pm, involved a trailer, a Perodua Myvi car, a Proton Exora multi-purpose vehicle and a Toyota Vios car.

Jempol district police chief Supt Noorzainy Mohd Noor said those killed included a couple who were in the Perodua Myvi car and a family of six who were in the Exora.

He said another passenger in the car was injured.

"The accident occurred when the driver of the trailer, which was heading to Bahau from Keratong, attempted to overtake a motorcycle, but failed, and veered into an oncoming lane with an oncoming Myvi car.

"The driver of the Myvi car, in an attempt to avoid hitting the trailer, veered into the left side of the road and collided with the Toyota Vios which was coming from Keratong and heading to Bahau," he said, when contacted by Bernama.

The Proton Exora failed to avoid the trailer and crashed into it before bursting into flames.

Police said the impact caused the Proton Exora car to burst into flames and was completely burnt, while the trailer was 50 per cent burnt.

"The driver of the trailer and Toyota Vios escaped unhurt," he said, adding that the identity of the victims who were burnt to death had yet to be ascertained.

He said a urine test conducted on the driver of the trailer tested negative. The bodies of the victims and those injured were sent to Jempol hospital.

The driver of the trailer has been remanded for four days to facilitate the investigation.

TEEN IN SHOCK OVER DEATH OF ENTIRE FAMILY

Wan Muhammad Hazim Wan Mohd Fauzi, 19, with family members at Jempol Hospital last night. (Photo: Bernama)

Nineteen-year-old Wan Muhammad Hazim Wan Mohd Fauzi lost his entirely family in the accident.

The victims in the Proton Exora were his parents and four siblings aged between seven and 22.

They were on their way to send Wan Muhammad’s sister, 18-year-old Wan Nor Athirah, to Kuantan Vocational College after her holiday, according to reports.

Wan Muhammad was at the Jempol Hospital mortuary to claim the bodies. He said police informed him of the accident at about 6pm at the family home in Putrajaya.

"The policeman only said that my father was involved in an accident, but didn't tell me about the fate of the other five family members," said Wan Muhammad. "I only found out about the rest when I heard the news a little later."