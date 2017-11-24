8 'North Koreans' wash up in Japan: Official

TOKYO: A group of eight fishermen claiming to be from North Korea washed up in northern Japan after drifting there when their wooden vessel developed technical problems, authorities said on Friday (Nov 24).

Television footage from a pier in the city of Yurihonjo on Japan's northwestern coast showed a wooden boat rigged with bare light bulbs, used to attract fish and squid in dark waters, floating in rough water.

"We understand that the eight individuals are reporting that they came from North Korea for fishing, but drifted there after their ship experienced (mechanical) troubles," said Hachiro Okonogi, chairman of the National Public Safety Commission.

Local police told AFP they were alerted about the group early Friday and took them into custody.

The men were able to walk unaided, according to national broadcaster NHK.

Japan's coastal areas facing the Sea of Japan (East Sea) occasionally see drifters from North Korea washing up after experiencing mechanical problems. Sometimes they have already died at sea.

The two countries have stormy relations, with Pyongyang routinely issuing verbal threats as well as firing missiles near or above Japan.

But the Japanese coastguard occasionally rescues North Korean fishermen in maritime accidents in regional waters.

The coastguard last week rescued three out of 12 North Korean fishermen after their boat capsized in high seas.

The Japanese coastguard also found another capsized boat last week in the Sea of Japan with four bodies inside, with media suspecting they were also North Korean fishermen.



