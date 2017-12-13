8-year-old girl killed after shotgun accidentally goes off in Malaysia home

ALOR SETAR, Kedah: An eight-year-old girl was killed in a freak accident on Wednesday (Dec 13) after a loaded shotgun fell in her grandfather’s home in Kedah and fired a bullet into her face.

Puteri Intan Sharini Mohd Hishamuddin was lying down in the living room watching television at around 11am when the 80-year-old shotgun, which belonged to her great grandfather, fell from a height and fired a bullet into the deceased's left cheek.

Puteri Intan was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The police chief for Kota Setar Mohd Rozi Jidin confirmed the incident happened and added that further investigations are ongoing.

The deceased's father Mohd Hishamuddin Azmi said he was informed of the incident at 11.30am.

"I rushed home and was left in tears when I saw my daughter lying on the floor in that state," he said.

