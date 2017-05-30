A visit to Korea’s demilitarised zone amid rising tensions

As soon as we gathered outside South Korea’s Freedom House, we noticed movement at the North’s main building. Two North Korean soldiers were walking towards the border, with one of them pointing a camera in our direction. “They are taking a photo to try to identify who you are,” our guide said.

SEOUL: The dividing line between North and South Korea is seen as the final Cold War frontier and it remains one of the world’s most volatile borders.

“You’ll know when we are near,” said one of our guides. “You’ll see things that tell you this country is still at war.”

After nearly an hour's bus ride, the calming view of the Han River that flows through Seoul was interrupted by barbed wire fences, menacing-looking road blocks and military checkpoints.

The Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) - a four-kilometre strip of no man's land that separates the two Koreas 64 years after the signing of the armistice agreement – was near.

On the day of our trip, South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in said there was a "high possibility" of conflict on the Korean peninsula as Pyongyang pressed on with its nuclear chess game in defiance of international pressure.

And yet there was no anxiety among the group of journalists from eight Southeast Asian countries on a reporting tour organised by the US Department of State.

Well, not yet.

This table, which bears a gold plate that reads “This is a section of the original table upon which the Korean Armistice was signed at Munsan-ni 27, July 1953”, is seen in the United Nations Command (UNC) centre. (Photo: Tang See Kit)

HEART-STOPPING

Our trip started with a quick briefing at Camp Bonifas – the base camp of the United Nations Command (UNC) Security Force located 400 metres south to the DMZ – before heading to the Joint Security Area (JSA) in the truce village of Panmunjom, where soldiers from both sides come eyeball to eyeball.



Our final stop would be Checkpoint 3 – a viewing area where we could catch a glimpse of North Korea’s “propaganda village”, Kijong-dong, and the “Bridge of No Return” that was used for the exchanges of prisoners at the end of the Korean War in 1953.



Tourists seen posing with a signboard that says Camp Bonifas, which is the base camp of the United Nations Command Security Force located 400 metres south to the DMZ. (Photo: Tang See Kit)

To visit the DMZ, there are strict rules to adhere to. There is a dress code that states “No jeans, military uniforms or overly revealing clothes” and as we arrived at South Korea’s Freedom House in the JSA, we were told to leave our belongings on the bus and form two single files.



As we crossed the empty hall in the Freedom House – a building built in 1998 to host reunions of families separated by the war but was unfortunately never used for this purpose – the scene that we were all anticipating appeared.



Opposite where we stood was the Panmungak, the grey three-storey building managed by North Korea in the JSA. In between the Panmungak and the Freedom House, there was a row of sky-blue huts straddling the border marked by blocks of concrete. Three Republic of Korea (ROK) soldiers stood guard in between the huts while, across the border, there was a single North Korean soldier in sight.



Some of the Republic of Korea soldiers stationed at the JSA stand with their bodies half hidden behind walls to avoid being an easy target for enemies. (Photo: Tang See Kit)

“The KPA (Korean People's Army) is monitoring you at all times so please do not point, wave or gesture in any manner towards North Korea,” announced our guide, a US soldier from the United Nations Command Military Armistice Commission (UNCMAC).



My heart was racing as I took in the sight before me. It was a combination of excitement and a surreal feeling of being a visitor at a border teetering on the brink of war.



Panmungak, the grey three-storey building managed by North Korea in the JSA. (Photo: Tang See Kit)

Then, I got distracted by a sudden movement at the Panmungak.



Two North Korean soldiers had emerged from the building and were walking towards the military demarcation line. When they stopped, one of them raised his hands. He was holding a camera, aiming in our direction.



Two North Korean soldiers walked towards the military demarcation line to take a photo. (Photo: US Department of State's Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs)

“Is he taking a photo of us? But why?” Many thoughts raced through my mind. I contemplated raising my camera but my body would not move an inch.



“They are taking a photo to try to identify who you are. This does not happen all the time,” said our guide. “They usually look out for indicators like a larger presence of security escorts or military personnel.”



As swiftly as they appeared, the KPA soldiers ran up the steps of Panmungak and disappeared. I turned to one of the journalists who looked slightly bemused at what had happened. Another said he heaved a sigh of relief when he noticed that the KPA soldier was holding a camera.



A Republic of Korea soldier at the Joint Security Area, which is a 400 metres by 800 metres rectangular zone within the DMZ for official dialogues. (Photo: Tang See Kit)

Fortunately, that was the only heart-stopping moment that day.



We headed into one of the sky-blue huts – which served as conference facilities for meetings between the two Koreas, as well as between the North and the UNC. Unfortunately, such meetings have ceased and the last general officer talks between the UNC and the KPA was in 2009.



Inside the hut, one could walk around the dividing table and cross the invisible border into North Korea territory. But that was as far as one could go. Guarding the door on the other side, two helmeted ROK soldiers stood in a Taekwondo pose, legs apart with clenched fists around their waists.



I wondered how it feels to be part of the frontline troops stationed at the JSA, with your enemies just behind the thin walls of this hut. But I would never know as conversations with these soldiers were forbidden.



To be stationed at the JSA, these South Korean soldiers have to fulfill a height criteria and be martial arts experts. (Photo: Tang See Kit)

Soon after, we proceeded to Checkpoint 3 – an observation desk surrounded by North Korea on three sides.



A verdant green forest, interspersed with sandy fields up north, spread out before us. From where we were, we could see a 160-metre flagpole bearing the North Korean flag, and a row of buildings. That was Kijong-dong – a village designed to symbolise the prosperity of the North but has since been nicknamed “propaganda village” by the South.



Lights turn on and off at the same time every day, according to our guide. “There’s no glass in the windows and there are only soldiers or occasionally, people pretending to walk around.”



A 160-metre flagpole bearing the North Korean flag and the North's "propaganda village" Kijong-dong can be seen from Checkpoint 3. (Photo: Tang See Kit)

WHERE SOLDIERS MEET TOURISTS



South Korea has its own village within the JSA too.



Called the Taesong-dong, or more commonly known as South Korea’s Freedom Village, it has just over 200 residents who are either descendants of those who lived here or women who married the locals. These villagers do not pay taxes or have conscription duties, but face certain restrictions such as a daily 11pm curfew. There is an elementary school nearby and one of our guides from the UNCMAC had attended the graduation ceremony recently.



Visitors can only see the “Bridge of No Return” from afar. This bridge was used for the exchanges of prisoners at the end of the Korean War in 1953. (Photo: Tang See Kit)

With padi fields set against the backdrop of lush green hills, Taesong-dong looked just like any other countryside located on the outskirts of Seoul. Just as how quickly my senses heightened at the sight of grim-looking soldiers at the border, these tense emotions subsided by the time our bus drove past the idyllic village.



It was then that I realised the queer juxtaposition of relative calm and simmering threat in the DMZ.



While barbed wires and warning signs were common sights, the surrounding forest, which had been described as a haven for wildlife and was home to some of the world’s most endangered species, emanated a sense of tranquillity.



And quite contrary to its name, the DMZ remained one of the most heavily fortified borders, with the presence of an estimated 1,000,000 soldiers. Yet, you could still find yourself surrounded by smiling tourists eagerly taking photos against a military backdrop and purchasing T-shirts, caps, bookmarks and other products emblazoned with the word “DMZ”.



A visitor takes a selfie inside the blue meeting room at the JSA. (Photo: Tang See Kit)

When I walked around the souvenir store located near the entrance of Camp Bonifas, surrounded by a group of middle-aged South Korean visitors, I felt like I was at a typical tourist destination. DMZ seemed to have turned into a museum of sorts.



Yet, I could not help but think of the two North Korean soldiers who walked down the Panmungak that day. Where they stopped laid the block of concrete they would never cross – a sobering reminder of a divided land more than half a century after.



