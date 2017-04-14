A wake-up call at 4am in Pyongyang

PYONGYANG: We had just gone to sleep at about 1am, and at 4am, the phone in our hotel room started buzzing.

Our minder, who was waiting on the line, told us that our start time has been brought forward to 5.20am from 6.20am.

And what event were we attending? He couldn't answer, but he reminded us to bring our passports and to leave our mobile phones behind.

That led us to wonder whether we would be seeing North Korean leader Kim Jong-un today. Based on my previous two trips to Pyongyang, we were not allowed to bring our phones whenever there was an event involving him.

So anyway, after a quick breakfast, we were taken to the People's Cultural Palace where all the foreign reporters took around two hours to clear intense security checks. And then we were bused to Ryomyong, a new residential street in Pyongyang.

By then, it was apparent that Mr Kim would be present at the event, even if our minders still weren't saying anything. But it would be another two hours or so before he turned up.

Right up till then, tens of thousands of people started arriving, mostly on foot it seemed. There were men in suits, women in traditional Korean costumes and soldiers - some carrying balloons, others carrying flowers.





But when the minutes went by, some started sitting on the street. And suddenly, there was a blast of music and everyone got to their feet and started clapping fervently.

The event was starting.

Mr Kim and other top government officials walked onto a makeshift stage in the middle of the road to officiate the opening of Ryomyong Street, which has been featured heavily in state media since construction began about a year ago.

Mr Kim himself did not deliver a speech, but Prime Minister Pak Pong Ju extolled the pace of the construction, describing it as evidence of the might of the country. The message is clear - despite international sanctions, North Korea is more than capable of blazing its own path.





And this message also came out clear in our conversations with locals - the brief interviews we had anyway. All claimed that they were not afraid of war and that North Korea was ready for any confrontation.

And if Pyongyang was worried, there were certainly no signs of it in the capital, despite rising tensions in the Korean peninsula.

In the late evening, as we headed back to our hotel, truckloads of soldiers and people on foot were making their way to the centre of the city, apparently to start preparations for massive celebrations on Apr 15.





On that day, the country will celebrate the 105th birthday of the founder of North Korea, Kim Il-sung, the grandfather of the current leader.

But if those celebrations include provocative military actions, as some analysts expect it would, the party might be taking place under the threat of further international sanctions, or worse.