A year on, Hong Kongers reflect on the Mong Kok riot

HONG KONG: The scenes in Mong Kok on the night of Chinese New Year 2016 were as absurd as they were unforgettable.

In downtown Hong Kong, one of the most densely populated urban areas on earth, protesters set fires and tore up the sidewalk, hurling the bricks at police as two rounds of warning shots were fired.



For a city that had just witnessed the largely peaceful Umbrella Movement the year before, what came to be known as the Mong Kok riot was quite a shock.



One year on, the sidewalk has been fixed, with bricks glued to the ground. But occasionally they come loose, something that worries district councillor Hui Tak Leung.



“The brick can be easily removed again, this is really not a solution," Hui said.



Having grown up in the neighbourhood, Hui has served as Mong Kok’s district councillor for 14 years. He said that although Mong Kok had been one of Hong Kong’s rougher neighborhoods, known for gang crimes and its red light district, it has been quickly gentrifying after the advent of a mega shopping mall brought in more tourists.



That might just be what rubbed the protesters the wrong way. Initially dubbed the "fishball revolution" on Twitter, the protest on Chinese New Year’s Day centered around the message to "take back Hong Kong", as localist protesters who seek to limit Beijing's influence on the city set out to defend unlicensed hawkers selling snacks such as fishballs.



The hawker markets around the festive season was not entirely legal, but the government had always turned a blind eye to them since many restaurants close during the period. Last year though, rumours circulated online that the government was planning a clampdown, something which in politically charged Hong Kong quickly became a flashpoint.



In its aftermath, more than 90 people have been charged, but so far only four have been convicted and sentenced. Edward Leung and Ray Wong, leaders of localist group Hong Kong Indigenous accused of instigating the riot, will not have their day in court for another year.



AN UNCERTAIN FUTURE

Hui said his neighborhood paid a heavy price for the episode. Even though most of the shops were closed when the riot happened, many small businesses worry about the lasting impact.



“It's really better if things like that don't happen again,” one vegetable vendor told Hui as he surveyed the wet market. “Business is already bad after Occupy. No one comes here after five o'clock.”



That point was not lost on pro-democracy political commentators.



"Violent demonstrations cannot secure the support of the society, cannot secure even the support of the mainstream pro-democracy movement. I think it's counterproductive," said political analyst Joseph Cheng.



He said that is partly why he thinks the Chinese New Year violence last year will not repeat itself just yet. Also, despite vows to fight to the end, both Leung and Wong will soon leave the city to pursue studies abroad.



"Their actual behaviour has actually caused a lot of disappointment among their supporters, and became a kind of focal point of criticism and jokes among the critics," added Cheng.



In contrast, the Hong Kong police has undergone its biggest manpower boost in a decade, and is in the process of hiring an additional 900 officers.



A surprise announcement by the unpopular Chief Executive CY Leung not to seek reelection has also removed a potential flashpoint.



But Hui stressed that the root cause of the riot remains unaddressed. Once a student activist himself, he said he can relate to the youth of today.



"They have nothing. No apartment, no decent job. They are a bit disillusioned, and that makes them angry at the society and the government," he said.