Abandoned newborn found with heart-rending note in Malaysia

TAIPING: A newborn baby boy, was found in a box at a house in the Malaysian town of Taiping on Monday (Dec 25), with a note to the finder to take good care of the baby and let him live happily.

Taiping district police acting chief, Supt Razlam Ab Hamid said the infant weighing about two to 2.5 kilogrammes was found beside a flower pot in front of a woman's house at 2.15am. He said the woman’s son, who had just returned home, heard a baby’s cry before finding the infant wrapped in green curtain fabric and placed on the floor.

"The witness found the baby's placenta also wrapped in the same cloth before calling the emergency line 999. An ambulance arrived and took the baby to Taiping Hospital," Razlam said in a statement on Monday.

A note was also left with the baby boy.

"The note reads: ‘Please take good care of this child. Sorry that I had to abandon him. Please auntie and uncle, take care of him as if he is your own. I cannot take care of him. I have come from far with hope for my son’s well-being, let him live happily and do not curse and despise him as an illegitimate child. Please take care of him’,” Razlam said.

He said the baby's nationality had yet to be identified and it was understood the baby was born after a full- term pregnancy.

