Abang Johari sworn in as new Sarawak Chief Minister

KUCHING: Abang Johari has been sworn in as the sixth chief minister of Sarawak, taking over from Adenan Satem who died on Wednesday.

The deputy president of Sarawak's biggest party, Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), took his oath of office on Friday afternoon (Jan 13).

Also known by his nickname Abang Jo, the veteran politician was one of the three deputy chief ministers under Adenan's administration. He has been in politics for more than 30 years.

The late Adenan died at the age of 72 of complications from heart disease, and was laid to rest after a state funeral on Thursday.