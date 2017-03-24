Abu Sayyaf kidnap victims will return home 'soonest': Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA: The two Malaysian seamen who were rescued on Thursday (Mar 23) after being held hostage by Filipino militants will return home soon, Malaysia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press statement on Friday.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms that the kidnapped Malaysian victims rescued in the Philippines, Abd Rahim Summas and Tayudin Anjut will be flown to Manila by the Philippines Air Force (PAF), before returning to Malaysia the soonest," the ministry said. "The Embassy of Malaysia in Manila will render the necessary assistance upon arrival in Manila."

It added that it was working closely with Kelab Putera 1Malaysia - a Malaysian non-governmental organisation - to "fly the rescued victims back to Malaysia as soon as possible".

Tayudin Anjut, 45, and Abd Rahim Summas, 62, had been held hostage by Abu Sayyaf gunmen for eight months before they were found aboard a boat adrift off the southern Philippines, according to the Philippine military.

The two were abandoned by the Abu Sayyaf before dawn on Thursday near their coastal forest hideout on the remote island of Pata, a military statement said.



