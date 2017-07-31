Accusation that Malaysia brushing aside Philippines' claim on Sabah is 'baseless': Anifah

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister of Foreign Affairs Anifah Aman on Monday (Jul 31) hit back at accusations that the Malaysian government had been trying to brush aside the Philippines' claim on Sabah.



Anifah, who is also Umno MP for Kimanis in Sabah, slammed the accusation made by opposition party Parti Warisan Sabah as “baseless, provocative and misleading”.

In comments reported by local media last Friday, Warisan secretary-general Loretto Padua Jr claimed that Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein's parliamentary reply to Warisan president Shafie Apdal showed that the ruling Barisan Nasional’s federal government was hiding behind the threat of the Islamic State militant group.

Hishammuddin had reportedly said in parliament that that the claim over Sabah was not an issue of priority compared to the security threat in the region posed by IS.

On Monday, Anifah hit back with a statement on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Facebook page, saying that Loretto's accusation was “to be condemned in the strongest possible terms”.

"The Foreign Ministry has repeated the Government’s position that the Philippine claim is without basis," Anifah said, adding that Sabah has been recognised by the United Nations and the international community as part of Malaysia since its formation on Sep 16, 1963.

“As such, Malaysia does not recognise and will not entertain any claims by any party on Sabah.”

“As an MP of some years, Shafie Apdal is well acquainted with the Malaysian Government’s position,” Anifah added.



“By the same token, he is also well aware that this matter falls within the jurisdiction of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and not the Minister of Defence and his party’s subsequent response is mostly an attempt to sow confusion and mislead the people.”

Anifah added that Warisan’s comments were “disappointing” as a matter “of this importance and sensitivity must not be the subject of gutter politics”.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has vowed to pursue his country's claim on Sabah.