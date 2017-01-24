Activists, TV crew detained at anti-logging blockade in Kelantan

SINGAPORE: Forestry officials in the Malaysian state of Kelantan on Tuesday (Jan 24) arrested 16 Orang Asli activists as well as a freelance television producer working for Channel NewsAsia and his cameraman at a tribal reserve in Gua Musang.

The detentions were carried out by “the Kelantan Forestry Department over anti-logging blockades in the interiors of Gua Musang”, Malaysiakini reported.



The news portal reported that the incident took place at 9am, before tweeting an update at 12.14pm that the “activists were released but the journalists are arrested”.

In a statement, Mediacorp said that Jules Ong is a Malaysian freelance television producer who was engaged by Channel NewsAsia to produce a documentary on deforestation in Kelantan.

"Channel NewsAsia came to know of his arrest and that of his cameraman from Malaysian media reports. Channel NewsAsia, which operates across the whole of Asia, will co-operate fully with any official investigation,” it said.

Members of the Orang Asli tribal group had erected a blockade in Pos Bihai in Kelantan’s Gua Musang district in August 2016 to keep out loggers from the forest reserve which the indigenous community had been living on, the Malay Mail reported.

The newspaper added the “blockade and huts at Simpang Petei and the entry route to Pos Bihai” was dismantled in November by the Kelantan Forestry Department – but it was rebuilt at Pos Bihai by the Orang Asli in December.