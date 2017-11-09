Actress Zhao Wei and husband banned from China's securities markets for 5 years for 'fake' info

Chinese actress Zhao Wei and her husband Huang Youlong have been fined and barred from China's securities markets for five years for using "false information to mislead the market", the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said on Wednesday (Nov 8).

Zhao's company, Longwei Culture & Media, announced last December that it would spend 3 billion yuan (S$615 million) to acquire a little-known animation company called Zhejiang Sunriver Culture listed in Shanghai.

However, in early February, Zhao's company said it would forgo the bid for a 29 per cent stake, after regulators issued letters seeking additional information on the deal.

CSRC investigations found that Zhao and her company had violated disclosure rules by announcing and playing up merger and acquisition intentions without sufficient resources or backing from financial institutions.



For this, the parties have "seriously mislead the market with fake information", according to the filing by Zhejiang Sunriver Culture.

The news of the merger has "greatly skewed the market" due to Zhao's fame and popularity, the filing added.

For the offences, they were each fined 300,000 yuan.