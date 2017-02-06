Afghan diplomat shot dead at Karachi consulate in Pakistan

KARACHI: An Afghan diplomat was shot dead on Monday in the Afghan consulate in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi, a police official said.

The consulate's third secretary was killed by a private guard, who has been arrested, said police official Saqib Ismail.

"The motive behind the killing is not clear yet," Ismail said, adding that the gunman was also an Afghan national.

