Aid flotilla to Rakhine postponed: Malaysian NGO

KUALA LUMPUR: An aid flotilla meant to deliver food and other supplies from Malaysia to Myanmar's Rakhine state has yet to receive the green light to enter Myanmar, but organisers said that the ship will set sail with or without permission.



The flotilla, organised by a coalition of non-governmental organisations (NGOs), was supposed to leave Malaysia on Jan 10, but it will be postponed and make its way by the end of the month instead.

Organisers said they had written to the Myanmar government for approval on Dec 12 through Malaysia's Foreign Ministry, but was denied entry into Myanmar's waters.

At a packed news conference on Thursday (Jan 5) held at a warehouse outside Kuala Lumpur, the lead organiser, Putera 1Malaysia Club, added that the ship would dock in Bangladesh instead, if Myanmar does not want to cooperate.

"Look at us. We are not terrorists (and) we are not there to fight with them - we are there to ease their problems," said Mr Abdul Azeez, chairman of the pro-government NGO. "We are begging to come in to help them on a humanitarian mission."





Reverend K Sri Dhammaratana urges Myanmar to grant approval to the aid flotilla. (Photo: Melissa Goh)

The Malaysian government has publicly criticised Myanmar in recent months for its handling of tensions in Rakhine state, with Prime Minister Najib Razak calling for foreign intervention to stop the “genocide” of Rohingya Muslims.

His comments raised ire in Myanmar but the NGOs said they come with good intentions. "There is no issue of us challenging the sovereignty of the country. There is no issue of us insulting the country - we are a family of ASEAN," said the president of the Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organisations (MAPIM), Mr Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid.

Their plea to the Myanmar government to allow access also received the backing of the high priest of Kuala Lumpur's biggest Buddhist temple. "There is no hidden agenda," said Reverend K Sri Dhammaratana. "There is no terrorism. It's a sincere project we are doing."

The NGOs involved in organising the flotilla include those from Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines.

About 2,000 tonnes of aid are now being kept in the warehouse, ready to be shipped. Mr Abdul Azeez said they will be delivered to both Muslim and non-Muslim Rohingya communities.