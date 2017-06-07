Air China plane nearly hits mountain on Hong Kong's Lantau island: Report

HONG KONG: An Air China plane nearly hit a mountain on Hong Kong's Lantau island on Sunday (Jun 4) shortly after taking off from Hong Kong International Airport, local media reported.

Flight CA428 bound for Chengdu appeared to deviate from its flight path according to images from flight tracking website Flightradar24, which showed the plane turning south towards Tai O village and surrounding mountains.

An air traffic control officer had to issue an immediate warning and directions to the pilot to correct the flight path, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

Flying at 3,400ft during the wrong turn, the plane was well below the minimum safe altitude for the area of 4,300ft, SCMP reported, citing a lawmaker from Hong Kong's Civic Party Jeremy Tam Man-ho.

"If the plane was carrying more cargo or passengers, or if the plane was a bigger one, it might not have achieved its altitude at that time,” Tam told SCMP. “If the plane turned towards the mountains at an even lower altitude, you could imagine what the consequence could have been.”

However he added that the plane's anti-collision system would have directed it to climb higher.



In an audio recording of the incident shared by Tam to SCMP, an air traffic officer was reportedly heard issuing instructions to the pilot to "turn right immediately" and warning of "terrain ahead". When the pilot did not turn, the officer again warned of mountains ahead and ordered him to climb to an altitude of 5,000ft immediately.



Air China reportedly said that the flight crew had questions about the officer's directions, but due to a busy radio frequemcy, the pilot decided to turn while confirming the directions.



"Air China has been putting air safety as our top priority,” an Air China spokesperson was quoted as saying. “We will further strengthen our safety education.”

The plane landed in Chengdu about two hours later.