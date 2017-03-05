Air India claims record for around the world journey with all-women crew

DELHI: An Air India flight has made a round-the-world journey with an all-women crew from Delhi to San Francisco and back, claiming to be the first airline to do so.

Along with female pilots and cabin crew, the ground staff, including bag handlers, air traffic controllers and engineers were also women.

The journey on Friday (Mar 3) on a Boeing 777-200LR covered around 15,300km.

The airline said the trip was “another feather to Air India's cap in its constant endeavour to encourage women”.





The Air India crew poses for a group shot in sarees with Captain Kshamata Bajpayee seated second from left. (Photo: Air India)

Captain Kshamata Bajpayee said: “The flight is a symbol of women empowerment and it will encourage women to step out of their comfort zone and succeed in male-dominated arenas too. The entire message is actually to encourage young girls who have dreams of getting into the skies and they feel it's too technical or this is something only men do.”

Air India says it has applied for the feat to be recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records and added that it has similar plans to mark Women’s Day on Mar 8.