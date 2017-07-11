Air India stops non-veg meals on domestic economy flights: Report

NEW DELHI: India's flag carrier Air India said it is offering only vegetarian meals for its economy class passengers on domestic flights, the Times of India reported on Monday (Jul 10) quoting a senior official.

The move was implemented two weeks ago and is expected to reduce costs for the airline, according to the airline's spokesman GP Rao.

He said: "Air India has taken a conscious decision not to have non-vegetarian meals in economy class on its domestic flights to reduce wastage, reduce cost and improve catering service."

The airline added that serving only vegetarian meals in economy class will "avoid mix-ups" and that they are already "more in demand", the report said.

Budget flyers on the airline's international flights will not be affected by the move.

The announcement comes amid the government's decision to sell off the airline with Indigo expressing interest in buying Air India's and Air India Express's international operations, the Times of India added.

Advertisement